Washington Federal: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jul 22, 2020 at 7:28 pm EDT

SEATTLE (AP) _ Washington Federal Inc. (WAFD) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $34.9 million.

The bank, based in Seattle, said it had earnings of 46 cents per share.

The holding company for Washington Federal Savings Bank posted revenue of $163 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $130.7 million, which fell short of Street forecasts.

Washington Federal shares have declined 34% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $24.28, a fall of 30% in the last 12 months.

