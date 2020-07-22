Wait...it's time to be social again? Experts say, take it slow

The biggest tip from a Toronto psychotherapist: take it slow and don't rush

With much of the province in or moving into stage three of COVID-19 recovery – it might be time to get social again, in person.

But, have you forgotten what that’s like?

The Toronto Star spoke with a psychotherapist about moving from email only and the occasional zoom call, to face to face interaction and being social again.

The best piece of advice they have: take it slow and don’t rush, especially if you don’t feel comfortable.

They say, if you want to hang out with someone, it might be a good idea to set up a quick 20 minute, in person chat, at a park, to ease back in.

Another suggestion – reign in alcohol, especially if you’re on a patio because that leads to impaired judgement.

And be mindful that other people might not be at the same comfort level, that you are. they say, tell someone you want to hug or kiss them when it’s finally safe to do it, because that can reduce tension and awkwardness.