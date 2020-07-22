Loading articles...

Trudeau must look into complaints about Governor General, Singh says

Last Updated Jul 22, 2020 at 11:14 am EDT

Governor General Julie Payette delivers the Throne Speech in the Senate chamber, Thursday, December 5, 2019 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

OTTAWA — NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has an obligation to look into allegations that Gov. Gen. Julie Payette mistreated staff members.

Singh says workplaces need to be safe, and employees must feel they are heard when they raise concerns.

Singh was responding to questions today about a CBC News report that quoted anonymous sources as saying Payette has created a toxic environment at Rideau Hall.

The CBC reported Tuesday that Payette had yelled at, belittled and publicly humiliated employees, reducing some to tears or prompting them to quit.

In a statement Tuesday, the Governor General’s press secretary said Rideau Hall strongly believes in the importance of a healthy workplace, adding the CBC story stands in stark contrast to the reality of working at the Office of the Secretary to the Governor General.

The Prime Minister’s Office declined Tuesday to answer questions about the governor general but said every Canadian has the right to work in a healthy, respectful and safe environment.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 22, 2020.

The Canadian Press

