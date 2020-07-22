Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Toronto prepares to mark second anniversary of deadly Danforth shooting
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jul 22, 2020 4:00 am EDT
Last Updated Jul 22, 2020 at 4:14 am EDT
A woman writes a message on a makeshift memorial remembering the victims of a shooting on Sunday evening on Danforth Avenue, in Toronto on Tuesday, July 24, 2018. The City of Toronto is preparing to mark a sombre anniversary, two years to the day after a deadly shooting in the city's Greektown neighbourhood. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch
TORONTO — The City of Toronto is preparing to mark a sombre anniversary, two years to the day after a deadly shooting in the city’s Greektown neighbourhood.
A gunman opened fire along a busy stretch of Danforth Avenue on the evening of July 22, 2018, killing 18-year-old Reese Fallon and 10-year-old Julianna Kozis.
The shooting, which took place while the popular neighbourhood was packed with restaurant-goers and pedestrians, also left 13 people injured.
The gunman, Faisal Hussain, took his own life later that evening.
City officials say a commemoration ceremony will take place this afternoon, though it will be held online due to ongoing health restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mayor John Tory is also expected to offer remarks this morning.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 22, 2020.