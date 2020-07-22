Loading articles...

Toronto prepares to mark second anniversary of deadly Danforth shooting

Last Updated Jul 22, 2020 at 4:14 am EDT

A woman writes a message on a makeshift memorial remembering the victims of a shooting on Sunday evening on Danforth Avenue, in Toronto on Tuesday, July 24, 2018. The City of Toronto is preparing to mark a sombre anniversary, two years to the day after a deadly shooting in the city's Greektown neighbourhood. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch

TORONTO — The City of Toronto is preparing to mark a sombre anniversary, two years to the day after a deadly shooting in the city’s Greektown neighbourhood.

A gunman opened fire along a busy stretch of Danforth Avenue on the evening of July 22, 2018, killing 18-year-old Reese Fallon and 10-year-old Julianna Kozis.

The shooting, which took place while the popular neighbourhood was packed with restaurant-goers and pedestrians, also left 13 people injured.

The gunman, Faisal Hussain, took his own life later that evening.

City officials say a commemoration ceremony will take place this afternoon, though it will be held online due to ongoing health restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mayor John Tory is also expected to offer remarks this morning.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 22, 2020.

The Canadian Press

