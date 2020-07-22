Sun Communities: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) _ Sun Communities Inc. (SUI) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter.
The real estate investment trust, based in Southfield, Michigan, said it had funds from operations of $110.3 million, or $1.12 per share, in the period.
Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.
The company said it had net income of $58.9 million, or 61 cents per share.
The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $303.3 million in the period.
The company’s shares have decreased slightly more than 6% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $140.68, a climb of slightly more than 7% in the last 12 months.
