Stock Yards: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) _ Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. (SYBT) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $13.4 million.

The bank, based in Louisville, Kentucky, said it had earnings of 59 cents per share.

The holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. posted revenue of $49.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $46.2 million, which did not meet Street forecasts.

Stock Yards shares have decreased slightly since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 18% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SYBT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SYBT

The Associated Press