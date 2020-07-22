Loading articles...

Rogers Communication: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jul 22, 2020 at 7:28 am EDT

TORONTO (AP) _ Rogers Communication Inc. (RCI) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $201.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had profit of 39 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 43 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 59 cents per share.

The communications and media company posted revenue of $2.28 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.4 billion.

Rogers Communication shares have decreased 17% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 22% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RCI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RCI

The Associated Press

