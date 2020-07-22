Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Police say Quebec sisters were victims of a double murder committed by their father
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jul 22, 2020 3:04 pm EDT
Police officers search a back road on Saturday, July 11, 2020 in Saint-Apollinaire, Quebec. Quebec provincial police say two girls who were the subject of an Amber Alert have been found dead. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
Provincial police say two young sisters found dead after an Amber Alert near Quebec City this month were murdered with a blunt object by their father.
The police force provided an update today on the investigation of the deaths of Norah and Romy Carpentier and the discovery of the body of Martin Carpentier, who took his own life.
The bodies of Norah, 11 and Romy, 6, were found on July 11 in a wooded area in St-Apollinaire, southwest of Quebec City.
Martin Carpentier’s body was found Monday night several kilometres away, 12 days after he and his girls disappeared following a July 8 car crash that police have determined was not deliberate.
The Amber Alert was triggered the day after the crash, but police say the sisters, injured in the accident, had already been killed by that morning.
Chief Insp. Guy Lapointe says the criminal investigation is complete, and the province’s coroner will now investigate the circumstances surrounding the deaths.