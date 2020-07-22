Loading articles...

Durham police looking for suspect in mail theft in Oshawa

Last Updated Jul 22, 2020 at 7:26 pm EDT

Durham police are looking for a suspect who stole mail from a home in Oshawa on July 13, 2020. HANDOUT/Durham Regional Police

Durham regional police are looking for a suspect who they say stole mail from the mailbox of a home in Oshawa.

Police say the incident occurred on July 13 around 2:45 p.m.

A male on a mountain bike entered the driveway of a home in the Highway 2 and Townline Road South area of Oshawa. he got off his bike and walked onto the front porch. Security footage then shows him stealing mail from the mailbox.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 20s with a slim build and approximately five feet eleven inches tall. He has dark hair and was wearing a blue t-shirt, jean shorts, black shoes and a black baseball cap backwards. He was riding a mountain bike and carrying a grey backpack.

His photo from security footage has been released (seen above).

Police are looking for other possible victims who live in the area and may be missing mail to come forward.

Anyone with new information is asked to contact police.

