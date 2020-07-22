Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Durham police looking for suspect in mail theft in Oshawa
by News Staff
Posted Jul 22, 2020 7:02 pm EDT
Last Updated Jul 22, 2020 at 7:26 pm EDT
Durham police are looking for a suspect who stole mail from a home in Oshawa on July 13, 2020. HANDOUT/Durham Regional Police
Durham regional police are looking for a suspect who they say stole mail from the mailbox of a home in Oshawa.
Police say the incident occurred on July 13 around 2:45 p.m.
A male on a mountain bike entered the driveway of a home in the Highway 2 and Townline Road South area of Oshawa. he got off his bike and walked onto the front porch. Security footage then shows him stealing mail from the mailbox.
The suspect is described as a white male in his 20s with a slim build and approximately five feet eleven inches tall. He has dark hair and was wearing a blue t-shirt, jean shorts, black shoes and a black baseball cap backwards. He was riding a mountain bike and carrying a grey backpack.
His photo from security footage has been released (seen above).
Police are looking for other possible victims who live in the area and may be missing mail to come forward.
Anyone with new information is asked to contact police.