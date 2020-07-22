Loading articles...

Ontario confirms 165 new cases of COVID-19, 2 more deaths

Specimens to be tested for COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Ontario confirmed 165 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, a drop from the 203 cases reported yesterday.

In a tweet, Minister of Health Christine Elliott noted that just over 50 per cent of the new cases are people under the age of 40.

Two more people have died, bringing the death toll to 2,755.

The provincial total of confirmed cases now stands at 38,107 with 88.7 per cent considered resolved.

