Ontario confirms 165 new cases of COVID-19, 2 more deaths

Ontario confirmed 165 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, a drop from the 203 cases reported yesterday.

In a tweet, Minister of Health Christine Elliott noted that just over 50 per cent of the new cases are people under the age of 40.

Ontario is reporting 165 cases of #COVID19, a 0.4% increase. Locally, 28 of 34 PHUs are reporting 5 or fewer cases, with 18 of them reporting no new cases. Ottawa is adding 33 cases, with 25 in Peel and 39 in Windsor-Essex. Just over 50% of today’s cases are under the age of 40. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) July 22, 2020

Two more people have died, bringing the death toll to 2,755.

The provincial total of confirmed cases now stands at 38,107 with 88.7 per cent considered resolved.

