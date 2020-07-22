Loading articles...

NVR: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jul 22, 2020 at 9:14 am EDT

RESTON, Va. (AP) _ NVR Inc. (NVR) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $164.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Reston, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $42.50.

The homebuilder posted revenue of $1.59 billion in the period.

NVR shares have dropped 11% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined nearly 4% in the last 12 months.



This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NVR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NVR

The Associated Press

