NVE: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jul 22, 2020 at 6:14 pm EDT

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) _ NVE Corp. (NVEC) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $2.4 million.

The Eden Prairie, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of 50 cents per share.

The nanotechnology company posted revenue of $4.6 million in the period.

NVE shares have fallen 13% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $62.05, a drop of 11% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NVEC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NVEC

The Associated Press

