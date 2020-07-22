Loading articles...

Man seriously wounded in North York shooting

Last Updated Jul 22, 2020 at 10:52 pm EDT

A man has been seriously wounded in a shooting in North York. CITYNEWS/Hugues Cormier

A man suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries following a shooting in North York.

Police were called to an apartment on Falstaff Avenue east of Jane Street just before 9 p.m. following reports of multiple gunshots heard in the area.

Paramedics say they transported a man to a trauma centre in serious condition.

Police say they are searching for at least two suspects who were seeing fleeing the area in what is believed to a silver sedan.

The first suspect is described as male, Black, wearing a grey hoodie, grey pants, white running shoes and a mask.

The second suspect – who has been identified as the shooter by police – is described as a male, Black, wearing a black jacket, black top, white pants and black running shoes.

