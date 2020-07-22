Loading articles...

Knight-Swift: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Jul 22, 2020

PHOENIX (AP) _ Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $80.2 million.

The Phoenix-based company said it had profit of 47 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, were 57 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 35 cents per share.

The trucking company posted revenue of $1.06 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.08 billion.

Knight-Swift expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.15 to $2.30 per share.

Knight-Swift shares have risen 26% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 22% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KNX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KNX

The Associated Press

