Injuries during arrest did not cause man's death, Ottawa cop's defence says

OTTAWA — Closing submissions are expected to conclude today in the trial of an Ottawa police officer charged in the death of a Black man.

Const. Daniel Montsion’s hearing was initially scheduled for April but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lawyers representing Montsion argued yesterday that the injuries suffered by Abdirahman Abdi during an arrest in Ottawa four years ago did not cause or directly contribute to his death.

Abdi, a 37-year-old Somali-Canadian man, suffered a heart attack during the incident and died in hospital the next day.

Montsion’s lawyers argued in their closing submissions that Abdi had a then-unknown heart condition that was exacerbated by his emotional and physical stress on July 24, 2016.

The police officer is charged with manslaughter, aggravated assault, and assault with a weapon.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on July 22, 2020.

