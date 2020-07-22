Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Hamilton police charge second teenager with murder in deadly stabbing
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jul 22, 2020 9:08 am EDT
Last Updated Jul 22, 2020 at 9:18 am EDT
Undated photo of a Hamilton police officer. HANDOUT/Twitter/@HamiltonPolice
Summary
Police say the incident happened when two groups of males from the Hamilton and Peel areas met to settle a dispute
Investigators say they arrested a 17-year-old boy in connection with the incident at his home on Tuesday afternoon
Another 17-year-old boy was charged earlier this week
Hamilton police say they’ve charged a second teenager with murder in connection with the stabbing death of a 19-year-old man during an alleged brawl in a parking lot.
Police say the incident happened at around 1 a.m. on Sunday when two groups of males from the Hamilton and Peel Region areas met to settle a dispute.
They say the incident descended into dozens of people fighting with weapons, leaving three people injured and one dead.
Investigators say they arrested a 17-year-old boy in connection with the incident at his home on Tuesday afternoon.
The teen is facing a charge of second-degree murder, two charges of aggravated assault and one charge of assault with a weapon.
Another 17-year-old boy was charged with the same offences earlier this week.
{* loginWidget *}