Hamilton police charge second teenager with murder in deadly stabbing

Hamilton police say they’ve charged a second teenager with murder in connection with the stabbing death of a 19-year-old man during an alleged brawl in a parking lot.

Police say the incident happened at around 1 a.m. on Sunday when two groups of males from the Hamilton and Peel Region areas met to settle a dispute.

They say the incident descended into dozens of people fighting with weapons, leaving three people injured and one dead.

Investigators say they arrested a 17-year-old boy in connection with the incident at his home on Tuesday afternoon.

The teen is facing a charge of second-degree murder, two charges of aggravated assault and one charge of assault with a weapon.

Another 17-year-old boy was charged with the same offences earlier this week.