Eagle Bancorp: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jul 22, 2020 at 4:44 pm EDT

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) _ Eagle Bancorp Inc. (EGBN) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $28.9 million.

The bank, based in Bethesda, Maryland, said it had earnings of 90 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $110.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $93.9 million, exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $85.4 million.

Eagle Bancorp shares have decreased 38% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $30.21, a fall of 24% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EGBN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EGBN

The Associated Press

