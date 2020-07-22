Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Calgary man faces terrorism charges after allegedly joining Islamic State
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jul 22, 2020 2:49 pm EDT
Last Updated Jul 22, 2020 at 2:58 pm EDT
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. Members of the Transportation Safety Board are expected to arrive in Newfoundland today to investigate a fatal helicopter crash that occurred near Thorburn Lake yesterday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
CALGARY — RCMP have laid terrorism-related charges against a Calgary man following what they say is a seven year investigation.
Hussein Sobhe Borhot, who is 34, is charged with participation in activity of a terrorism group and commission of an offence for a terrorist group.
Investigators allege the accused travelled to Syria between May 2013 and June 2014 to join Islamic State militants.
They say he received training from the group and knowingly committed the offence of kidnapping while working with it.
Borhot has been ordered held in custody.
RCMP say the investigation is continuing and further charges and arrests are possible.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 22, 2020