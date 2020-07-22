Loading articles...

Calgary man faces terrorism charges after allegedly joining Islamic State

Last Updated Jul 22, 2020 at 2:58 pm EDT

CALGARY — RCMP have laid terrorism-related charges against a Calgary man following what they say is a seven year investigation.

Hussein Sobhe Borhot, who is 34, is charged with participation in activity of a terrorism group and commission of an offence for a terrorist group.

Investigators allege the accused travelled to Syria between May 2013 and June 2014 to join Islamic State militants.

They say he received training from the group and knowingly committed the offence of kidnapping while working with it.

Borhot has been ordered held in custody.

RCMP say the investigation is continuing and further charges and arrests are possible.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 22, 2020 

 

The Canadian Press

