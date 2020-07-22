Loading articles...

AXT: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jul 22, 2020 at 4:44 pm EDT

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) _ AXT Inc. (AXTI) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $361,000.

The Fremont, California-based company said it had net income of 1 cent per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 1 cent per share.

The semiconductor materials supplier posted revenue of $22.1 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $21.7 million.

AXT shares have risen 20% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $5.24, a rise of 29% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AXTI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AXTI

