ABB: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jul 22, 2020 at 5:14 am EDT

ZURICH (AP) _ ABB Ltd. (ABB) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $319 million.

On a per-share basis, the Zurich-based company said it had profit of 15 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 22 cents per share.

The industrial automation company posted revenue of $6.15 billion in the period.

ABB shares have increased 3% since the beginning of the year.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ABB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ABB

The Associated Press

