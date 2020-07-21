Loading articles...

Wintrust: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jul 21, 2020 at 7:14 pm EDT

ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) _ Wintrust Financial Corp. (WTFC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $21.7 million.

The Rosemont, Illinois-based bank said it had earnings of 34 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 74 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $491.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $425.1 million, topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $374.5 million.

Wintrust shares have dropped 37% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $44.76, a drop of 32% in the last 12 months.

