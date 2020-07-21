Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Wattpad storytelling platform says hackers had access to user email addresses
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jul 21, 2020 9:50 am EDT
Last Updated Jul 21, 2020 at 9:58 am EDT
TORONTO — Wattpad Corp. has provided more details about a breach of user data provided to its online storytelling platform.
The Toronto-based company has sent out a note to users that says hackers may have had access to email addresses, birth dates, the gender of members and encrypted passwords.
It says user stories, private messages, and phone numbers were not part of this incident.
Wattpad also says so far it has not found evidence of financial information being accessed by unauthorized parties.
The company says it does not process financial information through its potentially impacted servers, and active Wattpad users’ passwords are cryptographically hashed.
Wattpad is resetting passwords and advising users to do the same as a precaution, even though its encryption measures will make them difficult to use.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 21, 2020.
The Canadian Press
