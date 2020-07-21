Loading articles...

Torstar shareholders expected to formally approve friendly takeover by NordStar

Last Updated Jul 21, 2020 at 4:14 am EDT

TORONTO — Torstar Corp. will hold a formal virtual meeting of shareholders today where it’s expected that NordStar Capital LP’ $60-million takeover of the newspaper group will be approved.

The owner of the Toronto Star and numerous other print and online publications has experienced years of declining revenue that accelerated during the pandemic.

NordStar’s initial offer was worth $52 million when announced on May 27 but was increased after a rival group came forward with another proposal on July 10.

The rival group included investment banker Neil Selfe and two brothers, Tyler and Matthew Proud, who formed Canadian Modern Media Holdings Inc. to bid for Torstar.

Because of the corporate structure of Torstar, any deal requires the support of five families that have controlled a voting trust since Toronto Star publisher Joseph Atkinson died in 1948.

Torstar said July 11 that the trustees would support NordStar’s amended offer, worth 74 cents per share — up 17.5 per cent from the initial 63 cents per share.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 21, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:TS.B)

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 01:28 AM
Vehicle Fire #EB401 at Highway 6S cleared.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 43 minutes ago
Another sun filled day today (July 21) #Toronto GTA. Some wet wx for Wednesday and possibly Thursday and then we tu…
Latest Weather
Read more