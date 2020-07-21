Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Poll suggests parents want students to don masks at school in fall
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jul 21, 2020 5:48 am EDT
Packages of face masks on April 29, 2020. CITYNEWS/Tony Fera
Summary
Twenty-one per cent said yes to masks, but only when a student is outside of class during recess, lunch or if on the bus
There was also a group of respondents, accounting for 28 per cent, who believed masks should be optional.
OTTAWA — Almost two-third of parents in a new poll say they believe that children returning to school in the fall should wear masks at least part of the time.
The latest poll on the COVID-19 pandemic by Leger and the Association for Canadian Studies found that 41 per cent of respondents believe school children should be required to wear a mask while they’re on the bus or in the school.
A further 21 per cent said yes to masks, but only when a student is outside of class during recess, lunch or if on the bus — suggesting they were OK with students taking off their masks once in class and not in common areas.
There was also a group of respondents, accounting for 28 per cent, who believed masks should be optional.
The current public health advice is that non-medical masks can contain infectious particles on their wearers’ breath, reducing the risk of contagion from people with COVID-19 who might not know they’re carrying the illness.
The Leger online poll of 1,524 Canadians over age 18 took place July 17 to 19. The poll cannot be given a margin of error because it is not a random sample.