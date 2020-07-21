Police officer injured after responding to person with a knife call near Yorkdale

A police officer has been injured after responding to a call for a person with a life in Lawrence Heights near Yorkdale Shopping Centre.

Toronto police were called to Dufferin Street and McAdam Avenue just after 7 p.m.

Several callers reported a man was armed with a knife and allegedly attempting to stab someone.

Once police were on scene, they located the man and he was taken into custody. At some point during the arrest, one officer was injured. A knife was also recovered.

The officer has been taken to hospital with minor injuries