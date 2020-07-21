Loading articles...

Police: At least 9 wounded in South Side Chicago shooting

Last Updated Jul 21, 2020 at 9:28 pm EDT

CHICAGO — At least nine people have been wounded in a shooting on Chicago’s South Side, Chicago police said Tuesday.

The Chicago Fire Department says it has transported all victims to nearby hospitals. The gender and ages of the victims weren’t immediately disclosed. Officials haven’t disclosed the circumstances of the shooting.

The shooting comes as the Department of Homeland Security is planning to deploy dozens of federal agents to Chicago to deal with an uptick in violent crime in the city.

The Associated Press

