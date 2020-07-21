Loading articles...

Paccar: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Jul 21, 2020

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) _ Paccar Inc. (PCAR) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $147.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Bellevue, Washington-based company said it had profit of 43 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 31 cents per share.

The truck maker posted revenue of $3.06 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.7 billion, which fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.93 billion.

Paccar shares have climbed roughly 1% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has risen roughly 1%. The stock has climbed 15% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PCAR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PCAR

The Associated Press

