Loading articles...

Niagara region housing prices climb as buyers leave Toronto in search of space

Last Updated Jul 21, 2020 at 12:44 pm EDT

OTTAWA — Retirees and remote workers are leaving Toronto in favour of the Niagara region and boosting the prices of newly built homes in June, Statistics Canada said.

Statistics Canada said on Tuesday that Toronto’s new home prices held steady in June compared to May — but prices of newly built homes are edging higher in Niagara, Waterloo and Guelph, Ont.

Prices of new houses in June jumped one per cent in St. Catharines–Niagara compared to May, while prices rose 0.7 per cent in the Waterloo region and 0.5 per cent in Guelph, according to the report on the New Housing Price Index.

The monthly survey of home builders also suggests that contractors may start designing homes outside city centers with dedicated office space as workers spend more time at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Overall, newly built houses are 0.1 per cent more expensive than a month ago, and 1.3 per cent more expensive than a year ago, a seven-month upward trend based on contractors’ selling prices of new houses in 27 cities.

Compared to a year ago, prices have jumped 10.4 per cent for newly built homes in Ottawa, and 8.1 per cent in Montreal.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 21, 2020.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 47 minutes ago
UPDATE: Spill has been cleaned up, but the truck that lost the gravel is WB 401 west of Bayview express - right lan…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:37 AM
Another sun filled day today (July 21) #Toronto GTA. Some wet wx for Wednesday and possibly Thursday and then we tu…
Latest Weather
Read more