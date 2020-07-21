Loading articles...

Mueller Industries: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jul 21, 2020 at 7:14 am EDT

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (AP) _ Mueller Industries Inc. (MLI) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $28 million.

On a per-share basis, the Collierville, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of 50 cents.

The copper, brass, aluminum and plastic products company posted revenue of $500.2 million in the period.

Mueller Industries shares have declined 15% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined slightly more than 3% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MLI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MLI

