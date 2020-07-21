Loading articles...

Mercantile Bank: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jul 21, 2020 at 5:14 am EDT

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) _ Mercantile Bank Corp. (MBWM) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $8.7 million.

The Grand Rapids, Michigan-based bank said it had earnings of 54 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 32 cents per share.

The holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan posted revenue of $48.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $41.6 million, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $36.7 million.

Mercantile Bank shares have fallen 42% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 34% in the last 12 months.

