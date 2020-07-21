Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Materials and technology drive triple-digit gain on TSX; U.S. markets also up
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jul 21, 2020 10:01 am EDT
Last Updated Jul 21, 2020 at 10:14 am EDT
Toronto's financial district is pictured December 30, 2011. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index posted a triple-digit gain in early trading driven by gains in the materials and technology sectors, while U.S. stock markets also rose.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 105.61 points at 16,289.27.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 169.90 points at 26,850.77. The S&P 500 index was up 17.10 points at 3,268.94, while the Nasdaq composite was up 51.48 points at 10,818.58.
The Canadian dollar traded for 74.30 cents US compared with 73.84 cents US on Monday.
The September crude contract was up US$1.33 at US$42.25 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was up 3.3 cents at US$1.67 per mmBTU.
The August gold contract was up US$21.40 at US$1,838.80 an ounce and the September copper contract was up 3.5 cents at US$2.95 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 21, 2020.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD
The Canadian Press
