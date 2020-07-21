Loading articles...

Manhunt underway in Nova Scotia for suspect accused of stabbing police officer

Last Updated Jul 21, 2020 at 1:28 pm EDT

BRIDGEWATER, N.S. — A manhunt is underway in Bridgewater, N.S., for a suspect accused of domestic assault and stabbing a police officer in the neck.

Bridgewater police and the RCMP are searching for Tobias Charles Doucette, who has been charged with attempted murder of a Bridgewater police sergeant and assault on Doucette’s common law partner.

Police announced on Twitter today they are searching a wooded area in the south part of the city and asked the public to stay away.

Doucette is accused of striking an officer in the neck with an edged weapon after police responded to a domestic violence call Monday night at the Bridgewater Hotel.

The suspect, who police say is in his early 30s, allegedly fled on foot.

Bridgewater police say the officer is in hospital with serious injuries while the female victim was treated for minor injuries.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 21, 2020.

The Canadian Press

