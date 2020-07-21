Loading articles...

Logitech: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jul 21, 2020 at 5:14 am EDT

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) _ Logitech International SA (LOGI) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $72.1 million.

The Lausanne, Switzerland-based company said it had net income of 42 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 64 cents per share.

The maker of keyboards, webcams and other computer accessories posted revenue of $791.9 million in the period.

Logitech shares have risen 51% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 83% in the last 12 months.

