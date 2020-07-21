Get your hot dogs! Game day dogs delivered to your door this baseball season

We might not be able to see any Blue Jays games live, this baseball season, but a new partnership is helping us feel like we’re inside Rogers Centre.

Just in time for the Blue Jays opener on Friday, against the Tampa Bay Rays, Door Dash has partnered with Heinz to sell authentic game day dogs.

During all Blue Jays games, this season, from the comfort of your own home or wherever you are, you can now order hot dogs – just like the ones from the Dome.

They come, right to your door, wrapped in foil after being steamed and boiled – giving us a little taste of being at a game.

All the condiments come on the side and Door Dash wont charge for delivery, with all the proceeds going to the Jays Care Foundation.

Pre-orders start tomorrow, July 22nd.