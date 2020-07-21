Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
German minister in Athens, focused on East Med tension
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 21, 2020 7:03 am EDT
Last Updated Jul 21, 2020 at 7:14 am EDT
Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, left, welcomes his German counterpart Heiko Maas prior their talks in Athens, on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
ATHENS, Greece — Germany’s foreign minister was in Athens Tuesday for a visit focused on trying to ease escalating tensions between NATO allies Greece and Turkey over drilling rights in the Eastern Mediterranean.
Germany hosted unannounced talks with senior Greek and Turkish government officials earlier this month to try and restart discussions, a senior Greek official confirmed last week.
The official asked not to be named, citing the informal nature of the meeting.
Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, whose country holds the rotating presidency of the European Union, began talks with his Greek counterpart, Nikos Dendias, and was to be received later Tuesday by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and President Katerina Sakellaropoulou.