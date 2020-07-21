Loading articles...

Fulton Financial: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jul 21, 2020 at 7:58 pm EDT

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) _ Fulton Financial Corp. (FULT) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $39.6 million.

The bank, based in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, said it had earnings of 24 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 4 cents per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $236.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $211.8 million, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $208.2 million.

Fulton Financial shares have decreased 41% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $10.22, a decline of 38% in the last 12 months.

