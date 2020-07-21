Loading articles...

Flushing Financial: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jul 21, 2020 at 5:44 pm EDT

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) _ Flushing Financial Corp. (FFIC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $18.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Uniondale, New York-based company said it had profit of 63 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 36 cents per share.

The holding company for Flushing Bank posted revenue of $78.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $62.5 million.

Flushing Financial shares have declined 51% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $10.66, a drop of 52% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FFIC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FFIC

The Associated Press

