Florida recording more coronavirus deaths than any state
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 21, 2020 11:25 am EDT
Last Updated Jul 21, 2020 at 11:28 am EDT
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida’s skyrocketing coronavirus death rate is now higher than any other state, edging out Texas, which has about 25% more people.
Florida recorded another 134 deaths Tuesday, bringing its daily average for the past week to 115, topping the 112 deaths a day Texas has reported during that time, Associated Press statistics show. A month ago, Florida was averaging 33 coronavirus deaths a day.
Overall, 5,317 people have died in Florida from COVID-19 since March 1 and nearly 370,000 have tested positive for the disease. About 19% of tests have returned positive in Florida over the last week, compared to 10% a month ago and 2.3% in late May.
The state reported that an additional 517 people have been admitted to hospitals with the disease.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has a scheduled news conference Tuesday afternoon to discuss the outbreak.
Follow AP coverage of the pandemic at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak.