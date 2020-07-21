Loading articles...

First Midwest Bancorp: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jul 21, 2020 at 5:44 pm EDT

CHICAGO (AP) _ First Midwest Bancorp Inc. (FMBI) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $19.1 million.

The Chicago-based bank said it had earnings of 16 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 19 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 16 cents per share.

The holding company for First Midwest Bank posted revenue of $195 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $178.2 million, missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $185.8 million.

First Midwest Bancorp shares have fallen 43% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $13.22, a decline of 35% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FMBI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FMBI

The Associated Press

