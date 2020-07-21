Loading articles...

'Chair girl' to be sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty to mischief

Last Updated Jul 21, 2020 at 1:02 pm EDT

A woman was captured on video throwing a chair off a balcony on Bremner Boulevard. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service

The woman who went viral after she was filmed throwing a chair over a balcony, narrowly missing the Gardiner Expressway, will be sentenced on Tuesday.

Marcella Zoia pleaded guilty to one count of mischief causing danger to life in November 2019.

Her lawyer says her sentencing will be happening at 2 p.m. over teleconference after being pushed back several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Zoia has admitted to being the person seen tossing a chair toward the Gardiner but denies that she posted it online.

Prosecutors say they intend to seek a six-month jail sentence, while her lawyer says a suspended sentence is more appropriate.

 

