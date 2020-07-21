Loading articles...

Central European Media: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jul 21, 2020 at 5:14 am EDT

PRAGUE (AP) _ Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (CETV) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $31.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the company said it had profit of 8 cents.

The media and entertainment company posted revenue of $135.5 million in the period.

The company’s shares closed at $3.82. A year ago, they were trading at $4.20.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CETV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CETV

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 01:28 AM
Vehicle Fire #EB401 at Highway 6S cleared.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:37 AM
Another sun filled day today (July 21) #Toronto GTA. Some wet wx for Wednesday and possibly Thursday and then we tu…
Latest Weather
Read more