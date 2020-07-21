Loading articles...

Capital City Bank: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jul 21, 2020 at 7:14 am EDT

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) _ Capital City Bank Group (CCBG) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $9.1 million.

The bank, based in Tallahassee, Florida, said it had earnings of 55 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $56.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $55.7 million, which beat Street forecasts.

Capital City Bank shares have declined 39% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 24% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CCBG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CCBG

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 6 minutes ago
WB 401 west of Kennedy express, the centre lane is blocked with a stalled truck. Slow from Morningside.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:37 AM
Another sun filled day today (July 21) #Toronto GTA. Some wet wx for Wednesday and possibly Thursday and then we tu…
Latest Weather
Read more