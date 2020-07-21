Loading articles...

Calix: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jul 21, 2020 at 5:28 pm EDT

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) _ Calix Inc. (CALX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $4.2 million in its second quarter.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and stock option expense, came to 14 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 6 cents per share.

The maker of telecommunications equipment posted revenue of $119 million in the period.

Calix shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $17.16, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CALX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CALX

The Associated Press

