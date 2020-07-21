Loading articles...

Arrow Financial: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Jul 21, 2020

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (AP) _ Arrow Financial Corp. (AROW) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $9.2 million.

The Glens Falls, New York-based bank said it had earnings of 61 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $35.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $32 million, exceeding Street forecasts.

Arrow Financial shares have decreased 26% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 15% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AROW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AROW

The Associated Press

