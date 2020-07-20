Loading articles...

Wattpad investigating possible data breach, won't say how many may be impacted

Last Updated Jul 20, 2020 at 1:44 pm EDT

The Wattpad logo is seen in an undated handout photo. Wattpad Corp. is investigating whether there has been a breach of its user data.The online storytelling company says it has become aware of recent reports suggesting some user data has been accessed without authorization.THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Wattpad *MANDATORY CREDIT*

TORONTO — Wattpad Corp. is investigating whether there has been a breach of its user data.

The online storytelling platform says it has become aware of recent reports suggesting some user data has been accessed without authorization.

Toronto-based Wattpad says it is urgently looking into the issue and working to contain and remediate it with assistance from external security consultants, but refused to share with The Canadian Press how many of its more than 80 million users may be impacted.

Wattpad says so far it has not found evidence of financial information, stories, private messages or phone numbers being accessed by unauthorized parties.

The company says it does not process financial information through its potentially impacted servers, and active Wattpad users’ passwords are cryptographically hashed.

Wattpad is resetting passwords and advising users to do the same as a precaution.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 20, 2020.

The Canadian Press

