Loading articles...

Virginia unemployment agency getting outside PR help

Last Updated Jul 20, 2020 at 5:14 pm EDT

RICHMOND, Va. — A Virginia state agency that has faced criticism for its handling of an unprecedented flood of claims for unemployment benefits has hired a well-connected lobbying and communications firm to help with public relations. According to a report obtained through the state’s publicly available procurement website, the Virginia Employment Commission will pay Capital Results for services including press releases, reporter briefings and social media campaigns. The cost is listed at $124,000. State lawmakers have said their offices have been flooded with calls and emails from constituents who are having trouble with benefits or reaching the commission for help with the process.

Sarah Rankin, The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 14 minutes ago
SB 400 south of Finch - two left lanes blocked with a collision. #SB400
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 25 minutes ago
A bit of a break humidity-wise over the next couple of days. Enjoy humidex of 31-34 because by Sunday it will feel…
Latest Weather
Read more