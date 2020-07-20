Toronto won't be moving into Stage 3 this week: sources

Toronto will not be moving into Stage 3 of the province’s COVID-19 reopening plan, senior government sources tell 680 NEWS.

Last week Premier Doug Ford announced that the majority of the province would enter the next phase of reopening on Friday, but the GTHA, Niagara region and Windsor-Essex were left back in Stage 2.

Stage 3 rules would allow restaurants to resume indoor service, as well as businesses such as bars, gyms and theatres to start welcoming patrons again.

The rules also raise the limits on the size of indoor gatherings to a maximum of 50 people, while as many as 100 people are allowed to congregate outdoors.

Mayor John Tory has called in the province to implement additional measures for bars and indoor dining before the city is allowed to enter Stage 3.

Ontario reported more than 160 new COVID-19 cases on both Saturday and Sunday. In the previous eight days, the number of new cases had not exceeded 130.

Correction:This is a corrected story. A previous version incorrectly stated that only Toronto, Peel, and Windsor-Essex remained in Stage 2