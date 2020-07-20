Community centres, indoor pools reopen for limited use; City launches 2 new programs

Young people can take part in ParksPlayTO and Summer in the 6IX, two drop-in programs offering free activities

Several community centres and select indoor pools are reopening across Toronto on Monday, on the same day the city launches two free outdoors programs aimed at keeping young people active.

The city is opening 119 community centres, which include 29 locations with indoor pools. However, they will only be available for limited use.

Visitors will be limited to a maximum of 10 people in a community room, while capacity at indoor pools will be reduced to 25 per cent. Swimmers will be limited to 45-minute sessions, after which time the area will be thoroughly cleaned.

The community centres will only be open to lounges, meeting rooms, computer labs and washrooms, but gyms, fitness areas, studios, saunas, whirlpools and kitchens will remain closed. The community centres also won’t be able to offer sports, wellness, singing and dancing programs, or activities where equipment or supplies are shared among those participating such as card games and chess.

Anyone visiting a community centre will be screened and asked for contact information for contacting tracing. People will also be required to wear a mask or face covering except when swimming.

The community centres and indoor pools were shut down in March to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, young people across the city will be able to take part in ParksPlayTO and Summer in the 6IX, two drop-in programs offering free activities at various locations.

ParksPlayTO is tailored to children ages 12 and under, with activities such as arts and crafts, gardening, active games, and gardening, to name a few. The child must be accompanied by a caregiver aged 18 or older, and caregivers can bring up to four children. There will be morning and afternoon sessions from Monday to Friday.

Summer in the 6IX is for those aged 13 to 24, and includes activities like fitness and arts. Three sessions a day will be offered at various locations in the city, seven days a week.

The City said the “two programs were developed alongside Toronto Public Health with a strong focus on health and safety. Programming is designed for participants to maintain physical distance from other individuals and groups.”

“Equipment will be sanitized between uses, or individual supplies will be provided. Staff will conduct a verbal health screening with each participant prior to the program start and collect caregiver or participant contact information. This information will be collected for Toronto Public Health, if COVID-19 contact tracing is required.”

Click here for a map of locations and more information on the two programs.