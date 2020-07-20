Loading articles...

Sierra Bancorp: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jul 20, 2020 at 8:14 am EDT

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (AP) _ Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $8.3 million.

The Porterville, California-based bank said it had earnings of 54 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 41 cents per share.

The parent company of Bank of the Sierra posted revenue of $32.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $31 million, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $30 million.

Sierra Bancorp shares have dropped 40% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 32% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BSRR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BSRR

The Associated Press

