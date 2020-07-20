Loading articles...

Sherbrooke police investigating officer who wore wrestling mask at protest

Last Updated Jul 20, 2020 at 12:58 pm EDT

SHERBROOKE, Que. — Sherbrooke police are investigating after an officer was photographed inside a cruiser wearing a wrestling mask during a protest over the weekend.

The officer was pictured Saturday wearing the colourful Mexican-style wrestling mask during a gathering of people protesting the province’s mandatory indoor mask-wearing policy.

Police spokesman Samuel Ducharme said today the force hasn’t identified the officer, adding the investigation will take a couple of weeks.

He says the police are pretty sure the masked person is one of their members, adding the force wouldn’t have launched a disciplinary investigation otherwise.

The photo from Saturday’s protest in front of Sherbrooke City Hall has been shared widely on social media.

Saturday was the first day mask-wearing became mandatory for anyone 12 years and older in all public indoor places in the province.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 20, 2020.

The Canadian Press

